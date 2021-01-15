Nigeria: Insurgents Buying Up Fertilisers to Make Bombs, DHQ Warns

15 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

Abuja — The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday raised the alarm over the purchase of fertilisers by suspected terrorists to manufacture explosives.

The Coordinator of the Directorate of Defence Media Operations, (DDMO), Maj. Gen. John Enenche, gave the warning at a media briefing in Abuja on the military's operations from January 7 to 13.

He said no fewer than 64 fighters of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) were killed during an encounter with troops in Yobe State.

He said the use of fertilisers by criminal gangs threatened the security of the nation.

According to him, "While fertilisers are majorly for agricultural purposes, the possibility of it being acquired by criminal gangs, terrorists and militants for sinister purposes cannot be disregarded as fertiliser has remained a potential component for the fabrication of explosives owing to its content of Ammonium Nitrate.

"Furthermore, fertiliser poses a security threat considering current security challenges."

Enenche said no fewer than 64 fighters of the Boko Haram and the Islamic State of the West Africa Province, (ISWAP) were killed during an encounter with troops in Yobe State within the week.

He added that troops of the newly-launched subsidiary, Operation Tura Tskai Bango, engaged some marauding Boko Haram elements at Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

"During the encounter, 28 terrorists were neutralised and several others escaped with gunshot wounds while one gun truck and several arms and ammunition were recovered," he stated.

He added that troops had an encounter with some Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists at Gonan Kaji Village along Damaturu-Buni Yadi Road in Yobe State.

"Thirty terrorists were killed in contact while caches of arms and ammunition were recovered by troops," he said.

The troops also engaged some marauding Boko Haram elements at Kafa Village in Damboa Local Government Area of Yobe State.

"During the encounter, six terrorists were neutralised and a gun truck and several weapons as well as equipment belonging to the terrorists were destroyed," Enenche said.

Speaking on military operations in the South-South, he said troops of Operation Delta Safe have sustained the fight against economic sabotage in the zone.

"Notably on 9 January 2021, gunboats of Forward Operating Base Ibaka, while on routine patrol around Effiat waterways, intercepted and arrested a large wooden boat laden with 1,184 25kg bags of Yaraliva Nitrabor Fertiliser suspected to be smuggled in from the Republic of Cameroon with two suspects.

"Suspects and items are currently in custody and will soon be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting authority," he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.