Nigeria: Sportsville Award Excites Edo Deputy Gov

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu, has accepted the Sportsville award to be bestowed on him and other sports personalities in Lagos on January 30.

Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ebomhiana Musa, said the award which is coming from a very credible outfit like Sportsville is one which the state's number two citizen cherishes and would be in Lagos to personally receive.

"My boss, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu has accepted the Sportsville award and he would be in Lagos by the grace of God to personally receive it. This is an award he cherishes because it is coming from a very credible body. Sportsville is run by the best brains in the sports media industry," Musa said.

The Edo Deputy Governor is being honored for his immense contribution to sports development not just in Edo state but the country at large.

The deputy governor, a consummate athlete himself is a registered player for Bendel Insurance FC, thus making him the first sitting deputy governor in the country to play in the Nigerian premier league.

He has personally ensured with the support of his boss, Gov Godwin Obaseki, to see the revival of sports in Edo State.

Edo with world-class sporting facilities is set to host the National Sports Festival next month.

Other awardees include; President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, NBBF boss, Musa Kida, NOC President, Habu Gumel, NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, Enyimba Chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, and the CEO of Monimichelle Group, Mr Ebi Egbe, veteran sports journalist cum media entrepreneur, Dr Larry Izamoje of Bria FM and Super Eagles number one supporter, Dr Rafiu Ladipo.