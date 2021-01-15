Nigeria: Change Constitution Before Elections, Adebanjo Tells Nigerians

15 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Afenifere chieftain and elder statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, yesterday asked Nigerian leaders to change the constitution, noting that the constitution is the problem of the country that needs to be changed before any election.

Adebanjo said this at a conference organised by Igbo think-tank, Nzuko Ummuna, in partnership with Ovation International and Njenje Media, held virtually.

Speaking on the theme: 'The Second never again conference: 51 years after the Nigerian-Biafran Civil war,' Adebanjo reiterated the need for restructuring.

He said: "Our problem is our constitution; we need to go back to where we started in 1960. We have a fraudulent constitution and there are some who are benefiting from it." Reacting to Nnamdi Kanu's comment, Adebanjo opined: "Fulani's are the one killing people in the country. We need to amend the constitution. No restructuring no Nigeria. Change the constitution now". Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.