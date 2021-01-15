Nigeria: E.F. Network to Provide Internet Services in Nigeria

15 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Elebeke

A multinational technology company and major global player in wireless/virtual technologies, E. F. Network Ltd, has been licensed by Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) to provide internet services in Nigeria.

The approval came on the heels of the company meeting all requirements and qualifications stipulated by NCC for the grant of the license.

With the licensing of E.F. Network Ltd, competition is expected to increase among operators and make internet services more readily available, which would eventually lead to a crash of the cost of internet usage in the country.

The grant of internet license is coming barely three months after the company introduced a revolutionary product called efphontaxi.com, a high tech anti-theft and anti-kidnapping application that has the capacity to minimize activities of phone thieves and kidnappers in the country.

The Chairman/CEO E.F Network, Gideon Egbuchulam said the license would mark a positive revolution in the Nigeria internet services as it will be more available, faster and affordable to Nigerians soon.

He said the provision of internet services by E.F. Network will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of efphonetaxi and other online services offered by the company.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.