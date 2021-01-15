Nigeria: Court Remands Suspects in Failed Kidnap of NNPC Staff

15 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Egufe Yafugborhi

by Emmanuel Okogba

A Magistrate Court in Rivers state on Friday remanded two suspects caught in alleged failed attempt to kidnap lawyer and staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Tamuno Igbikiberesima.

Igbikiberebima had on December 17 last year dispossessed both suspects, Godspower Saturday and David Simeon, of an AK47 they were armed with in alleged attempt to rob and kidnap him at his Rumuigbo, Obio Akpor Local Government Area just as neighbors assisted their arrest and handover to police.

Both suspects are facing a seven-count charge including attempted kidnap and armed robbery of six others.

Chief Magistrate Beauty Okere, after listening to the prosecution team and the defendants, declined to entertain the matter.

Okere also directed that the case file be transferred to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She adjourned the matter to 24th February pending outcome of DPP legal advice after informing parties that the court lacks jurisdiction.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Tech Hubs in Africa a Strong Alternative to Universities - Study

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.