Uganda: List of MPs Who Have Been Declared Winners So Far

15 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Serestino Tusingwire

As the vote counting exercise is still ongoing at various tally centres across the country, some candidates for the parliamentary seats have already been declared winners.

Among the MPs who have so far been declared winners are Dickson Kateshumbwa and Shartsi Kutesa.

Kateshumba, the former Uganda Revenue Authority official was declared a winner in the hotly contested Sheema Municipality MP race against Minister Elioda Tumwesigye.

Shartsi Kutesa, the daughter to Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa, has been declared winner of Mawogola North MP race with 17,274 votes against NUP's Henry Nyanzi, 2,346; Salim, 2,544; Nanyanzi Catherine, 2,025; Hillary Tukundane, 138; Ismael Wagaba, 72; and Moses Lyazi got 83 votes.

In Busunju County, Mityana District, David Lukyamuzi has been declared the winner.

Nicholas Kamara has been declared the winner of Kibale Municipality.

Atkins Katusabe has beat NRM's Dr Chrispus Kiyonga for Bukonjo North constituency in Kasese District.

Francis Zaake has been declared the winner of Mityana Central MP race.

Asuman Basalirwa of JEMA has won the race for Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament.

Baka Stephen Mugabi (NRM) is the winner of Bukhooli North MP race.

Solomon Silwanyi (NRM) has beat Wafula Oguttu (FDC) for Bukhooli Central.

Agnes Taaka is the winner Woman MP Bugiri District MP race.

In Mitooma, Kahinda Otafiire has won the Ruhinda Constituency seat; Donozio Kahondo has won Ruhinda South and Juliet Bashisha a new entrant has won the Woman MP race for Mitooma District, beating the incumbent, Jovah Kamateka while Thomas Tayebwa (NRM) has won Ruhinda North MP race against his rival Dr Moses Twimukye (Indep).

