South Africa: Four Unlicensed Firearms Confiscated, Two Suspects Detained

press release

In order to prevent and combat crime that may threaten the safety of the community in the Philippi-East policing precinct, the police members arrested a suspect with two unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Marikana informal settlement this morning.

The police members were on crime prevention duties when they noticed a suspicious looking man in Govan Mbeki Road. The suspect ran into the informal settlement when he saw the police vehicle. After the members apprehended and searched the suspect, they found two 9mm pistols with two magazines and 17 rounds of ammunition in his possession. The serial numbers of both firearms were filed off. The 33 year old suspect from Bloekombos in Kraaifontein is currently detention and is due to appear in court once he has been charged.

In an unrelated incident yesterday afternoon in Kommetjie a 60 year old man was arrested for being in possession of two unsliced firearms. His wife approached Ocean View police for assistance with a domestic related affair. Upon searching the suspect's residence 447 rounds of ammunition and three firearms were found, of which only one was licensed. The suspect is expected to make his court appearance on Monday to face the charges against him.