Namibia: Oshakati Sets Aside N$10m for Flood Mitigation

Oshakati is among towns in the northern regions that frequently suffer from heavy flooding during the rainy season almost every year, and the residents mostly suffer infrastructure and property damage caused by seasonal and flash floods.

This year, the Oshakati Town Council has embarked on an early flood mitigation project and council officials are working around the clock constructing new and rehabilitating old stormwater channels and deepening earth water channels at various settlements in the town.

The council has set aside about N$10 million for the construction of an embankment and stormwater channels aimed at mitigating flash floods.

Kornelius Kapolo, the acting chief executive officer of Oshakati Town Council, told The Namibian that the council is extending an embankment that will facilitate the smooth flow of water at Ehenye settlement, and constructing stormwater channels across the town.

"An embankment is a hydrological model that will assist floodwater to flow out smoothly to floodplains and water catchment areas without causing flooding. With this new hydrological model, if we receive normal rainfall we are likely not to experience any flooding in town this year and no resident will be affected in any way. However, if we receive heavy rainfall, then we cannot rule out flooding. We are hoping for all these projects in place to work out for us, because we are trying everything possible to avoid flash flooding this year," he said.

Kapolo further said the council is also strengthening the old embankment at Oneshila informal settlement while constructing concrete and earth-water channels at areas such Onawa, Ekuku and other settlements.

Over the years, the residents of Oshakati have been heavily affected by seasonal and flash floods and the council has been forking out large amounts of money to relocate and evacuate residents to higher ground.

Kapolo said the council is also prepared to relocate residents to higher ground should flooding occur.

"We have already bought tents to accommodate residents in the case of flooding and we have also identified places to relocate residents. We also have a risk committee in place, which is busy preparing itself for any flooding. We can say this year we are prepared and all logistics are in place. However, we just hope there won't be any flooding this year," said Kapolo.