South Africa: Missing Persons Sought By Nkandla Police

15 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 24 November 2020 at 10:00, Samukelisiwe Promise Madlala (33) left her home at Nkanisa area, Nkandla with her daughter Aphiwe Melwayinkosi Madlala(12), whom she fetched from school and proceeded to the Nkandla Taxi Rank. A relative who noticed the unusual behaviour of Samukelisiwe followed her and noticed her boarding a taxi to Gauteng Province. She immediately went to the Nkandla police station to report the matter.

Police were taken to the taxi which Samukelisiwe boarded but on arrival she and her daughter were no longer inside the taxi. That was the last time they were seen. Samukelisiwe was wearing a black skirt and a maroon jersey. She is dark in complexion with afro hair.

Anyone with information to please contact Sgt. Mondli Dlamini at 082 975 7731 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111

