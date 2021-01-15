South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Welcomes Announcement of Two Weeks Delay of Schools Reopening

document

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education, Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture, Mr Elleck Nchabeleng, has welcomed the announcement that the reopening of schools will be delayed by two weeks.

Mr Nchabeleng called on the Department of Basic Education to take its cue from the National Coronavirus Command Council on the reopening of schools. Government's voice is the only credible one for guidance on matters of education and COVID-19.

The Department of Basic Education announced today that the reopening of schools will be delayed by two weeks as a result of the increasing numbers of COVID-19 in the country. Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule said the two weeks will allow the Department to collate data and plan accordingly.

Other voices on the matter have the potential to sow confusion and indecisiveness as they are not based on expert advice but populism. The disruptive effect of COVID-19 on schools demands that we listen to credible and knowledgeable voices.

The Department of Basic education needs to build on experiences from last year. We have experience on this matter. Let us use that to better prepare and implement plans. The Department should facilitate online learning where it is possible to do so. Class rotation systems should be enhanced, and schools need to ensure that sufficient teaching occurs.

Mr Nchabeleng called on the Department to ensure that all required materials like personal protective equipment, sanitisers and adequate water provisions are available in every school ahead of reopening and that all safety measures are adhered to at all times.

