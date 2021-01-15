Namibia: Marketing Headache for Olushandja Farmers

The Olushandja Horticulture Producers Association (OHPA) based at Epalela in Omusati has appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform to find formal local markets for their fresh produce.

The appeal was made by the chairperson of OHPA, Sylvanus Naunyango, to agriculture minister Calle Schlettwein, during his recent visit to Oshana,Omusati, Oshikoto and Ohangwena regions.

Naunyango told Schlettwein that although they grow a lot of fresh produce,they are finding it hard to sell the produce and most of it goes to waste.

He added that the Agro Marketing and Trade Agency (Amta) has tried finding a market for the farmers but it faces stiff resistance from local retailers who buy from established local producers and also import into the country.

"We request the minister to help us secure formal markets through public institutions," said Naunyango.

He said retailers who import agricultural produce that can be sourced locally are costing the country millions of dollars. Naunyango said the association assisted members to acquire implements, making them self-sustaining and also package and brand their produce for easier identification and marketing.

Schlettwein told the association there is a directive that state-owned enterprises, ministries, prisons, school and regional councils, should source produce locally. "That directive must be implemented. We will push it very hard," he said.

Omusati governor Erginus Endjala said the Olushandja farmers are hardworking and need support.

He also said the Olushandja Dam needs deepening to increase its capacity while the Ruacana-Oshakati canal needs rehabilitation to minimise water losses.

Schlettwein said the water issue will be solved while the marketing of produce is being looked into.

Naunyango also complained of pests destroying their tomato crop and appealed to the ministry to deploy more agricultural extension officers to help fight the pest.

Deputy agriculture minister Anna Shiweda, however, said the ministry's section that deals with pest control is understaffed.

The Olushandja farmers grow tomatoes, green beans, butternuts, cabbage, lettuce, onions, green pepper, carrots, watermelons, pumpkins and chilies.