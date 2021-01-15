Namibia: Importation and Transit Movement of Live Poultry From Europe Banned

15 January 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Import and in transit movement of live poultry from the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, Belgium, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, and France has been banned with immediate effect.

The development follows the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and the Directorate of Veterinary Services this week informed importers about the immediate suspension of import and in-transit movement of live poultry, birds, raw/uncooked poultry products, live ostriches, and raw ostrich products from the above- mentioned counties.

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Albertina Shilongo, said the notification replaces the veterinary notification to importers that was issued on 29 December 2020.

Shilongo said since the incubation period of the disease is 21 days as set by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), the suspension takes effect 21 days prior to the date of start of the event of which dates from the different countries vary between October and November 2020

"Thus, consignments containing poultry products packed in their final packaging on or after the date of start of suspension will be rejected and send back to the country of origin or destroyed at the importer' s cost," she added.

Meanwhile, she said all previously issued import and in-transit permits are hereby canceled and recalled with immediate effect.

