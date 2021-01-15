South Africa: Thirty Five Suspects Declared Illegal Immigrants

press release

Thirty five suspects were declared illegal immigrants by the immigration officer and they were arrested for contravention of section 49(1)(a) of Immigration Act. They all appeared in Newlands East Magistrate's Court on 14 January 2021 and were remanded into police custody until 20, 25, 26 and 27 for bail application.

On 13 January 2021 at 16:40, the Newlands East police received a complaint from the members of the community that there were more than 20 people occupying the same house at residence in Upfield Close, Newlands West. The police attended to the complaint and they spoke to the owner of the house who claimed to not have been aware of the alleged incident as he doesn't stay at that house. He alleged that he was approached by a person known to him who requested to rent the house since it was vacant. He agreed since he was made aware that only six people will be occupying the house.

The police proceeded to the said residence and spotted a truck with passengers wearing construction jackets entering the yard. They requested them to produce legal permits to be in the country. The Immigration officers were called to verify their details and it was established that the 35 males were in the country illegally. They were arrested for contravention of section 49(1)(a) of Immigration Act.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest of the suspects. "People who break the law should face the consequences," he said