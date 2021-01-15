Namibia: Rehoboth Owes Nampower N$133m

The Rehoboth Town Council finds itself in the grips of a continuous debt crisis.

The municipality owes NamPower N$133 million in outstanding electricity bills.

This was revealed during a fact-finding visit to Keetmanshoop on Tuesday by a delegation of the Rehoboth council to consult their counterparts on their electricity supply and distribution model.

The newly elected mayor of Rehoboth, Rudi van Wyk, attributed the council's debt woes to politics of the past, without providing more detail.

He said the newly elected council must "pick up the pieces of past politics" in its efforts to turn the debt crisis around.

"Our problem is real," Van Wyk said.

He said the debt crisis is exacerbated by a massive N$1,5 million levy from NamWater on the town's outstanding water bill.

Electricity losses estimated at N$1,3 million and demotivated staff members further compound the council's spiralling electricity debt, he said.

NO QUICK FIX

Keetmanshoop's acting chief executive officer, Reginald Brandt, advised the Rehoboth delegation on how to solve their debt situation, saying there is "no quick fix".

He said the only practical solution was to engage all relevant stakeholders such as NamPower and the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

Concerns were also raised on why NamPower allowed the Rehoboth Town Council to accumulate defaults of more than N$100 million.

Nearly a year ago Keetmanshoop ended a power deal with the Southern Electricity Company (Selco) after 17 years. They then entered into a agreement with ErongoRED to manage power supply and distribution at the town. Against this backdrop, the Rehoboth delegation sought advice in order to decide whether to enter into a power deal with ErongoRED.

Brandt described the ErongoRED take-over as a success, but was hesitant to advise the delegation to bring the electricity industry player on board.

"Your position is different to ours, because you are currently managing your electricity supply and distribution," he said.