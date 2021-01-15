Namibia: Nekongo Blames Technocrats for Swapo's Electoral Demise

15 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

SWAPO Party Youth League secretary Ephraim Nekongo has blamed government employees and specifically "technocrats" for the ruling party's poor performance in the 2019 and 2020 national elections.

Nekopngo said technocrats, "those that are in charge of the bread and butter issues are failing us".

He said if government employees charged with the implementation of various developmental programmes are not delivering, "they must ship out so that we can put those that can perform".

Nekongo made these remarks on Friday during Spyl's national address for 2021.

He however said Swapo's poor performance in the 2019 and 2020 national elections does not mean the party has lost the elections.

He said the party's poor performance only shows that people have now realised that there are areas in which Swapo was not performing.

"Many people think that we lost the last elections. We have actually won majority of the constituencies in Namibia," he said.

