South Africa: A No-Alcohol Pairing With DW Eleven-13's Marthinus Ferreira

15 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marie-Lais Emond

It's a wide-eye moment when an inventive pairing results in a symbiosis that makes both the food and the drink taste better than they did individually.

When those moments were wine-pairing ones, they were rare but they were almost divine. Then they became non-existent, again, under Adjusted Lockdown Level 3, with wines and spirits no longer allowed to be drunk in or sold by restaurants.

By chance, I'd already mentioned here in TGIFood towards the end of last year that it'd be interesting to experience a non-alcoholic pairing menu over Christmas, mainly to dodge that rather depressing and almost-expected indulgence that's associated with the season.

I hadn't then dreamed how relevant such non-alcoholic food pairings would become under 2021's Covid-19 regulations.

So I go.

For this experience, I'd known very well where it was I wanted to go. To the place that probably started these non-alcoholic pairings alongside the wine ones, for their inimitable tasting menus, maybe a decade ago. They were so appealing my eyes often slid from the fascinating wine pairing to the non-alcoholic pairing on the menu and wondered. Since then, on other Jozi tasting menus, tea pairings, cocktail pairings, even whisky pairings have made...

