South Africa: KZN Probe Expanded - Contracts Worth R600 Million Now Also Being Investigated

15 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

The Special Investigating Unit has added the contracts of several KwaZulu-Natal municipalities and the Office of the Premier to its Covid-19 probes in the province, bringing the number of contracts under investigation to 226, with a total value of R606,435,294.

As reported previously by Daily Maverick, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was initially investigating 57 contracts for the procurement of protective equipment (PPE) by the KZN Department of Education (DOE) worth R492,600,000, four contracts for the procurement of blankets by the Department of Social Development (DSD) to the value of R22.4-million, and 18 contracts for the procurement of personal PPE by the DSD to the value of R21.2-million.

But the SIU's head of stakeholder relations and communications, Kaizer Kganyago, has told Daily Maverick that several other contracts are now also under investigation, namely:

uMngeni Municipality: 13 contracts to the value of R7,805,588;

KwaDukuza Municipality: 59 contracts to the value of R4,190,501;

Office of the Premier: Nine contracts to the value of R1,122,550;

Office of the Premier (Department of Transport): Two contracts to the value of R3,902,455; and

eThekwini Municipality: 64 contracts to the value of R53,214,200.

Kganyago said the probe into the DSD contracts was "finalised" and the one into...

