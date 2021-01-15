South Africa: Temporary Closure of the Norwood SAPS

press release

Norwood police station is temporarily closed for decontamination due to one positive cases of COVID 19.

A Mobile Client Service Centre will be operated outside the usual police station building at the Blue Room Hall of the Single Quarters.

Communities are urged to use 10111 number to report serious cases and complaints.

The management of the Norwood police station would like to apologise for the inconvenience.

Officers in management of Norwood police station can be reached as follows:

Acting station Commander

L.t Conel Makola

0823717118

Operational commander

Capt mankayi

0764216473

Acting Detective Commander

Capt Motsekedi

082 371 8620

Reliefs' commanders:

071 675 6059

Duty officer

082 461 6235