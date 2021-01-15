South Africa: In Conversation - Moffie Director Oliver Hermanus

analysis

With its examination of homophobia and brutality in apartheid-era South Africa, Moffie has won accolades at home and abroad. Director Oliver Hermanus gives his take on the film.

Adapted from an autobiographical 2006 novel by André Carl van der Merwe, Moffie is set in South Africa, in 1981, with the white minority government embroiled in a conflict on the southern Angolan border. Like all white boys over the age of 16, Nicholas Van der Swart (Kai Luke Brummer) must complete two years of compulsory military service to defend the Apartheid regime.

The threat of communism and die swart gevaar is at an all-time high. But that's not the only danger Nicholas faces. He must survive the brutality of the army - something that becomes even more difficult when a connection is sparked between him and a fellow recruit.

The movie, which is now streaming on first on Showmax, screened at various film festivals around the world to great acclaim. Most impressively, it's currently on the longlist for the Golden Globes' Foreign Film category.

Moffie is also that rare South African film to have a 100% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As Variety raved: "South African auteur Oliver Hermanus makes his...