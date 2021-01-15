South Africa: Two Men Arrested With Illegal Firearms

press release

Police arrested two men aged 54 and 70 years old following a police intelligence about possession of unlicensed fire arms and ammunition.

The 70-year old man was found at Mevana Village, Willowvale with a hunting rifle and one (1) live round of ammunition and did not have licences for both the fire arm and ammunition.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday, 14 January 2021 at about 21h00.

Another suspect aged 54-years old was arrested on Thursday, 14 January 2021 at about 23h00 at Shixini Village, Willowvale.

The suspect was found with a shotgun with six (6) live rounds of ammunition and also did not have licenses of both the fire arm and ammunition.

The two suspects are due to appear before the Willowvale Magistrate's Court this morning, Friday, 15 January 2021 facing charges of possession of unlicensed fire arms and ammunition.