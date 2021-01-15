Sudanese Professionals Association Protests Against RSF Detention Centres Continue

Khartoum / El Obeid — A protest demanding the closure of the Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) detention centres was held on Thursday, meanwhile Resistance Committees protested for the redirection of the course Sudan's revolution in the city of El Obeid, North Kordofan.

The protest was organised by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) and the Sudanese Resistance Committees, in front of the office of the Attorney General and the Council of Ministers.

The government has now surpassed the two-week deadline, given to them by the SPA, to close all RSF's detention centres.

The participants carried banners calling for retribution for the killers of the young activist, Bahaeldin Nouri, and announced that the protests would continue into next week.

The campaign was triggered by the killing of young activist Bahaeldin Nouri who was tortured to death in an RSF detention centre in Omdurman on December 21. The reason for Nouri's abduction and detention has not been made known.

North Kordofan

El Obeid Resistance Committees also protested on Thursday, demanding that the course of the revolution be corrected in front of judicial buildings.

During the protest, they demanded the dismissal of the wali (governor), Khaled Mustafa, for his failure to fulfil the requirements of the revolution. They also demanded the removal of the RSF headquarters and the formation of the Legislative Council.

They indicated that this is the beginning of another stage of successive protests that will continue until the situation is resolved.

Last August, hundreds of young people in El Obeid organised a vigil in front of the locality offices as well, protesting against the rampant insecurity in the city.

