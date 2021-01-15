Sudan Revolutionary Front Rebels Tour Country to Promote Peace Agreement

Khartoum / Sheikan — Delegations of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance, which signed the Juba Peace Agreement with the Sudanese government on October 3 last year, are touring the country.

After visits to White Nile state, North and West Kordofan, they are now heading to Darfur, where they aim to explain the text of the Juba Peace Agreement, including the formation of a joint force of at least 12,000 former rebel fighters and government forces to fill the vacuum created by the exit of the hybrid UN-AU Mission in Darfur on December 31 last year.

They will also meet with Native Administration leaders, women and youth, members of Resistance Committees and local governments, in addition to visiting rebel sites in Darfur, El Hadi Idris said in a press conference in Khartoum yesterday.

Reports of insecurity and attacks on civilians, especially displaced people, continue to proliferate in Darfur. On Monday, the Sudanese Women's Revolution Initiative held a vigil in front of the Ministry of Justice in Khartoum to protest against rape, sexual harassment, and discrimination against women.

After having toured Darfur, the delegation will pay a visit to Blue Nile state, South Kordofan, and eastern Sudan.

Last week, Minni Minawi, head of the breakaway Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-MM), spoke of the importance of rebel combatants being put on an equal footing with military forces in Sudan. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) will "continue to defend the revolution," he said.

Sheikan visit

A delegation of the breakaway Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council (SLM-TC) visited the village of Sheikan in Rabak locality, White Nile state, on Sunday, in response to the invitation sent by the Sheikan Villagers Association and the Change and Services Committee, on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of Sudan's independence.

The delegation was headed by SLM-TC leader Seifeldin Abdelmoula, and included the movement's political secretary Abdelaziz Abdelkarim, Deputy Secretary Sadig Yahya, and Hana Ismail from the movement's Media Secretariat.

After various speeches, the delegation praised the villagers for their efforts in constructing the Sheikan Joint Secondary School (for girls and boys) within three months last year.

The school was built last year by the residents of the village "in record time", according to Sheikan reporter El Nour Abdallah.

SLM-TC delegation chair Seifeldin Abdelmoula in Sheikan (El Nour Abdallah)

People in Sheikan gather to welcome the SLM-TC delegation (El Nour Abdallah)

