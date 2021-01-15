Tanzania: Paul Luziga , the Boy Who Emerged Top in Form Four Exams 2020

Dar es Salaam — The National Examination Council of Tanzania today announced the results of 2020 Form Four exams with Paul Luziga from Panda Hill in Mbeya emerging the overall winner in an exam that was sat by over 400,000 students.

Paul who is the last born in a family of five comes from a family that has a history of doing well in school; his other two siblings have graduated already whereas the other two are undergraduates studying different disciplnes.

Speaking to The Citizen immediately after the results were announced on Friday January 15, 2021, his mother Lucy Mwogela, said the secret for her children performing well apart from other things is the fact that they are God-fearing

My first born graduated and is working in Dar es Salaam. The second has a master's degree, the third and fourth are twins who are in university and this Paul is the last," says Lucy