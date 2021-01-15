Namibia: Curfew Cripples Service Stations

The restriction on service stations to operate for 17 hours a day only has wiped out around 50% of their business, operators say.

In an interview with The Namibian, Clinton McElhone, owner of the Monte Christo Service Station in Katutura, says he used to makes most of his profits at night, but now no more.

He says about 60% of his customers fuel up after hours.

Service stations, under current Covid-19 regulations, may only operate until 21h00.

The national curfew, which aims to restrict people's movement between 20h00 and 04h00, except for those rendering essential services, was imposed by minister of health and social services Kalmubi Shangula on 23 December to curb the spread of the second wave of Covid-19 the country is currently experiencing.

McElhone says his business used to make about N$60 000 to N$ 80 000 per day, which has now sharply decreased.

"Despite the losses made, we are trying not to let go of our workers, who all are permanent," he says.

He says he is also concerned about the informal traders who sell their products near his business, because he is losing customers to them.

McElhone's business employs 32 workers, of whom 16 are petrol attendants, he says.

As a result of slow business, his workers' salaries have also been affected, he says.

Jeremia Hango, a petrol attendant supervisor, who has been working at the service station for the past five years, says he is concerned over his affected salary.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He gets paid per hour, which has now been reduced due to the curfew.

Aina Shilongo, a healthcare and safety supervisor at the service station, urges the Ministry of Health and Social Services to revisit the curfew hours to allow service stations to remain open 24 hours a day.

"We are not demanding, but requesting that the curfew is reconsidered for those of us who make an income according to the hours we work," she says.

Gerhard Lamprecht, owner of Gammasbrug Service Station in Khomasdal, says he is losing about 40% of his business daily, and the government should review the curfew.

"We started the new year with a curfew, and if it continuous like this we obviously have to reduce our staff, because business is not picking up.

"Last year during the lockdown the government added 50c per litre of income for the retailer, which helped, but if we don't get it, money will continue to disappear. You cannot keep up a business until you lose everything," he says.

Lamprecht's business employs 40 permanent workers, of which 33 are petrol attendants.