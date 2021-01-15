Namibia: Agribank Unpacks the Benefits of Heavy Rains in Food Production

15 January 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)
By Clifton Movirongo.

The Agricultural Bank of Namibia (Agribank) has advised farmers to be more innovative this year and indicated that although the recent heavy rainfall may have caused damage to some extent, there are beneficial outcomes to it.

This is according to Agribank's, Hanks Saisai, who is a Technical Advisor for crops and poultry at Agribank's Agri Advisory Service Division.

Saisai said the rains have brought the much needed moisture to soils in which crops are grown, adding that this will stimulate rapid crop growth as long as the crop fields are not submerged in water for extended periods of more than 2 weeks.

He highlighted that the rainfall has ensured that most water dams on farms are full to capacity, which will aid farmers to provide water to their livestock and crop fields or gardens throughout the dry season.

He also added that the wet weathers guarantee that most grazing lands on both commercial farms and communal areas are replenished with good grazing that can be utilized by the livestock for the entire year until the next rainy season.

"For the innovative farmers, the heavy rains have encouraged them to start harvest fresh grass next to the roads and store it for use in the dry season. In some areas, season gardens can be established as water availability in water scarce areas is making crop and vegetable production possible," Saisai revealed to the Economist.

The technical advisor further explained that all of these aspects will see the country's agricultural sector recording good crop harvest and an increased number of livestock produced on the natural pastures of Namibia.

He also shed light on how farmers prepared for the current rainy season. "Around October, the communal farmers who are dependent on rainfall to produce crops already got manure from kraals and distributed it in their crop fields to increase soil fertility. Farmers who rely on ploughing services had to register for ploughing services in advance. They also started tilling their fields as soon as the first rains fell," Saisai explained.

The possible drawbacks that are brought about by the heavy rains are waterlogged conditions for crop fields that are dominated by clay soils among others.

"Pests and weeds are likely going to be an issue that farmers must be prepared to deal with and hence there will be need for farmers to start weeding their crop fields as soon as unwanted plants start growing and they must scout their crop field regularly to ensure that no pests destroy their crops. Livestock farmers are warned that internal parasites and external parasites may increase, therefore, there will be a need to vaccinate against parasites. Cold stress may be experienced by small-stock (goats & sheep) hence farmers must ensure that shelter is provided," he concluded.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.