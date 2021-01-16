Ethiopia: Former TPLF Officials Appear Before Court

Former high-level Officials of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Sebhat Nega and his comrades, including Abay Woldu, former President of Tigray, and Abraham Tekeste, Ex-Minister of Finance, appeared before the Arada Branch of the Federal First Instance Court.

In a court session held yesterday, federal police asked judges for 14 days to investigate the case brought against 24 people, who are suspected of involvement in the attack on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) and other crimes.

Kidusan Nega, sibling of Sebhat and Former Speaker of Tigray Region's Council and Solomon Kidane, who was deposed from his post as Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa last year, as well as ex-army officers accused of treason, were amongst suspects brought before the court of law.

Keria Ibrahim, who was speaker of the House of Federation from May 6, 2018, until her resignation on June 9, 2020, also appeared before the court.

While federal police opened two files for suspects: Sebhat Nega et.al and Abay Woldu et.al, the court accepted its 14 days extension request and adjourned the case for January 29, 2020.

Sebhat, Kidusan and Solomon, along with other ex-officials, were arrested on January 8, 2020 and were brought to Addis Ababa the next day. Abay and Abraham were brought to Addis on January 10, 2020 after being apprehended the previous day.

Last week, the national army announced it had killed Seyoum Mesfin, the longest serving Minister of Foreign Affairs for almost two decades, Abay Tsehaye, who was Board Chairperson of Ethiopian Sugar Corporation and Asmelash Woldeselassie, who was a government whip for almost five years until 2019.

The men died following a "an exchange of live ammunition with their personal security" after "refusing to surrender," said the army in its statement.

Two weeks ago, a similar measure was taken against SekouToure, who had admitted of military measures taken by the TPLF on the Northern Command of the ENDF.

