Ethiopia: The First Hyperscale Data Center Park Breaks Ground in Ethiopia's ICT Park

press release

wingu.africa, the pan East African data center operator, broke ground on Monday 11th January 2021 to establish Ethiopia's first-ever Carrier-Neutral Hyperscale Data Center Park, located in the ICT Park, Addis Abeba, Ethiopia.

wingu.africa has close to 10 years experience of developing and operating data centers in Africa, and an international track-record with many of the leading global telecom companies as customers. The group developed, owns and operates, the multi-award-winning Djibouti Data Center, the most connected location on the African continent. The new Addis Abeba hyperscale facility, along with a second planned facility in Adama, will complement the group's success in delivering excellence, benefiting customers and the dynamic young population of Ethiopia.

The Addis Abeba facility is located inside the Ethio ICT Park on a 15,000 SQM of land, allowing wingu.africa to deliver flexible solutions to businesses requiring secure and fortified server hosting for their critical services, and operators wishing to have autonomy through secure "white space" or their own separate modules on site; while benefiting from wingu.africa's extensive experience and vibrant commercial ecosystem within the Data Center Park and across its multiple facilities.

Content delivery networks, cloud providers, and financial services companies can rest assured of secured and uninterrupted services that are mission-critical for their business and customers.

Data centers are key to providing fast, affordable internet, allowing all customers to enjoy the access and power of the internet for their business, social and personal needs.

wingu.africa's co-founder and CEO Mr Anthony Voscarides said: "We are delighted to be part of Ethiopia's ICT development with our new Hyperscale Data Centers. Our commitment to Ethiopia is to provide a safe, secure and stable platform for the growing business community, including young, ambitious and visionary entrepreneurs. wingu.africa is committed to developing the ICT sector and to supporting various social initiatives and programs that contribute to positive changes in communities."

"Ethiopia represents a natural extension of our group's existing facilities, and we are delighted to be the first to break ground with a plan to launch commercial services later this year."

wingu.africa acknowledged the support received from the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC); its investment is a testament of its confidence in the continued economic development of Ethiopia, which will accelerate even further through an enabled and strong ICT sector. Dispatch