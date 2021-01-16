Cameroon: Authorities Urged to Seek Justice for Recent Deadly Attacks

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged authorities in Cameroon to take steps to prosecute perpetrators behind two recent deadly attacks in the Anglophone provinces of the country, his Spokesperson said on Friday.

In a note responding to questions from journalists, Stéphane Dujarric said the UN chief is concerned about persistent violence in the North-West and South-West regions, mainly affecting civilians.

"He takes note of the willingness of the Government of Cameroon to launch an investigation into the 10 January incident in Mautu (in the South-West) that reportedly left at least 10 civilians dead", said the statement.

The Secretary-General also condemned an attack on the convoy of the prefect of Momo department in North-West Region which occurred last week.

Mr. Guterres has extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

"The Secretary-General urges the Cameroonian authorities to take all necessary measures to swiftly bring the perpetrators of both attacks to justice and enhance the protection of civilians", the note said.

Cameroon is a predominantly Francophone country, located in West Africa, and separatists in the English-speaking regions have been fighting to create their own state.

The UN chief also reiterated his call on all parties to cease hostilities and engage in a political dialogue to end the crisis.