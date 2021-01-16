Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisia Surpasses Threshold of 4,000 Infections in 24 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — 4,170 additional coronavirus infections were reported on January 14 until 11 a.m. out of a total of 15,132 tests carried out.

On the same day, 50 additional deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 5,528 and a total of 175, 065 confirmed cases, including 125,635 recoveries after the recovery of 1,025 people.

According to the latest assessment by the Ministry of Health, published on Friday evening, 1,860 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised, including 369 in intensive care and 126 placed on artificial respirators, in both the public and private sectors, making a total of 38 additional patients in 24 hours.