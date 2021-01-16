Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisia Surpasses Threshold of 4,000 Infections in 24 Hours

15 January 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 4,170 additional coronavirus infections were reported on January 14 until 11 a.m. out of a total of 15,132 tests carried out.

On the same day, 50 additional deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 5,528 and a total of 175, 065 confirmed cases, including 125,635 recoveries after the recovery of 1,025 people.

According to the latest assessment by the Ministry of Health, published on Friday evening, 1,860 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised, including 369 in intensive care and 126 placed on artificial respirators, in both the public and private sectors, making a total of 38 additional patients in 24 hours.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.