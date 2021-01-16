Angola: President Receives Message From CAR Counterpart

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço received Friday in Luanda a message from his counterpart of Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin Archange Touadéra.

The CAR president's special envoy, Marie Noelle Koyara, delivered the letter, whose the content has not been disclosed.

Speaking to the press, Marie Koyara, who is the minister of Defence and Army Reconstruction, considered the political and military situation in her country calm.

She said that her government vowed to counter the actions of the armed groups in the country's capital, Bangui.

The Angolan Head of State is currently the acting President of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The political and security situation in CAR, also ICGLR member country, deteriorated after the post-election violence triggered mass displacement.

