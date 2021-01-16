Angola: President Pays Tribute to Nationalist 'Ludy Kissassunda'

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Friday in Luanda paid tribute to the Angolan nationalist Rodrigues João Lopes "Ludy Kissassunda", who died Wednesday (6) in Portugal, victim of disease.

Joao Lourenço expressed condolences to the family on the passing away of Kissassunda, former governor of the provinces of Zaire and Malanje.

Signing the book of condolences, the President extended, on his behalf, of his family and Executive, the sympathies to the friends and comrades of the ill-fated nationalist.

Also paid tribute to General "Ludy Kissassunda", who died at the age of 89, the Vice President of Republic Bornito de Sousa, members of Politburo of the ruling MPLA party , MPs, government officials, diplomats and high ranking officials of defence and security bodies.

"Ludy Kissassunda", who was born in Zaire province and early joined the liberation struggle against the Portuguese colonialism, was a member of the MPLA's Politburo Central Committee, including of the Council of Revolution.

The remains of the nationalist Ludy Kissassunda were buried Friday at Alto das Cruzes cemetery in Luanda.

