Namibia: Oshana Police Chief Clueless About Shoprite Beatings

16 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

ABOUT 15 hours after Oshakati police officers fired rubber bullets and allegedly assaulted striking U-Save and Shoprite workers and Affirmative Repositioning activists, Oshana regional police commander, commissioner Rauha Amwele, is still clueless about the incident.

She said this morning that she does not why the police shot at people and assaulted them.

The incident took place at the Yetu Shopping Centre at around 18h00.

"I don't know. I am still waiting for the full report. I don't have it now, but I am waiting for a briefing from those who were present and witnessed the whole incident," she told The Namibian this morning.

Affirmative Repositioning activist Paulus Paulus said the confrontation came after he and Dimbulukeni Nauyoma took a letter to the police that permits AR activists to participate in the strike.

The letter is from the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau), which represents Shoprite workers.

"When we took the letter to them, they asked us what we were looking for. They said they did not want to talk to us. All of a sudden, about 50 Special Reserve Force members showed up. They didn't talk to us ... they started beating people and shooting them with rubber bullets," he said.

He said about 30 people, including Shoprite workers and Affirmative Repositioning activists, were injured.

He said some of them are still in hospital and they hope they will be released today.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.