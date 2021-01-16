Angola: Casa-Ce Calls for Reviving Structure in Luanda

15 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The leader of the opposition CASA-CE coalition defended Friday the reviving of structure in Luanda, ahead of the new challenges that lie ahead for the organisation.

André Mendes de Carvalho launched the appeal at the swearing in ceremony of the new provincial secretary of the organisation in Luanda, António Francisco Hebo.

He directed the new leader to mobilise new members, set up centres and make the them operational, in order to ensure better efficiency of the action.

The politician assured support from presidential college, ahead of the challenge.

He encourage the new leader to show his capacity, initiative and creativity, through the available recourses, to achieve the coalition's goal.

