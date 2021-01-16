Angola: Firms Banned From Submitting Data to INSS Via Hand

Luanda — Angolan companies have been ordered to stop submitting the employees' data to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) through hand, as from April this year.

The move is intended to avoid tax fraud, said Friday the minister of Public Administration, Employment and Social Security (MAPTSS), Teresa Rodrigues Dias.

She said that the access to the company's services will be done from remote channels, to ensure greater security in the system.

"Data and values in form of contribution to the Social Security, through hand, will not be accepted any longer, but the companies will perform this procedure via electronic", the official said at inauguration ceremony of the Great Contributors Agency for Social Protection System in the Talatona municipality.

The minister also said the INSS will adopt measures to support for employers with poor technological conditions so that the process can be conducted in branches, available points or through the institute´s electronic portal.

On the other hand, the official announced plans to start soon a registration process of the bank details for Angolan pensioners.

According to her, the measure is part of Central Bank (BNA) decision announced in November 2020, aimed at decentralising the payment of retirement pensions in the country, which she said is restricted to Banco de Poupança e Crédito (BPC).

