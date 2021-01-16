Angola: Debate On Participation of Women in Peace Maintenance

15 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A round table on participation of women in peace maintenance and conflicts resolution process is taking place on 20 January.

The minister of State for Social Sphere, Carolina Cerqueira, will attend the meeting, sponsored by the Ministry of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Woman (MASFAMU).

The event is part of Government strategy focused on empowerment of woman and gender equality and equity, and align with the national, regional and international legal tools on the issue.

The online seminar will address several topics, such as the experience and challenges of woman in defence and security bodies, and the woman´s participation in the processes of peace and security.

The event will present the National Action Plan (PNA) 2017/2020 and the 1325 Angola Resolution report.

Angola pledged commitment to the implementation of the recommendations on the women empowerment and gender equality in 2015.

