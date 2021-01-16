Mozambique: Covid-19 - 735 New Cases and Five Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Friday recorded the second highest daily total of new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic.

735 cases were diagnosed - beaten only by the 879 cases recorded on 9 January.

A Ministry of Health press release reported a further five deaths from Covid-19, two in Maputo city and three in Maputo province. All were Mozambican citizens. Four were men aged 43, 48, 58 and 65 and the fifth was a woman aged 42. One of the victims was declared dead on 8 January and it is not clear why it took so long for this death to be included in the Ministry's statistics. Three were declared dead on Thursday and one on Friday. The total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique now stands at 216. Of these, 171 (79 per cent) occurred in Maputo city.

The release said that, to date, 298,575 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,653 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 552 were from Maputo city, 335 from Maputo province, 256 from Zambezia, 146 from Niassa, 118 from Nampula, 82 from Cabo Delgado, 60 from Sofala, 54 from Manica, 26 from Tete, 21 from Inhambane and three from Gaza.

918 of these tests gave negative results, and 735 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Thus 44.5 per cent of those tested were carrying the virus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 25,004.

718 of the new cases are Mozambicans, one is South African, one Swiss, one Cuban, one Brazilian and one Chinese. The nationalities of 12 cases have not yet been confirmed. 401 were women or girls and 334 were men or boys. 70 were children under the age of 15, and 41 were over 65 years old. No age information was available in 14 cases.

The majority of the cases were from Maputo city (243) and Maputo province (237). Between them, Maputo city and province accounted for 65.3 per cent of all the cases reported on Thursday. There were also 98 cases from Zambezia, 53 from Sofala, 48 from Manica, 23 from Cabo Delgado, 20 from Tete, eight from Niassa and five from Nampula.

The Ministry release said that 16 Covid 19 patients (15 in Maputo city and one in Sofala) were discharged from hospital in the previous 24 hours, but these were cancelled out by 16 new hospitalisations (eight in Maputo city, three in Maputo province, three in Nampula and two in Sofala). Currently 144 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (111 in Maputo, seven in Tete, six in Zambezia, five in Nampula, five in Manica, three in Sofala, three in Inhambane, two in Matola, one in Cabo Delgado and one in Gaza). Niassa remains the only province where no Covid-19 patients are hospitalised.

In the same 24 hour period, only 19 Covid-19 patients made a full recovery (15 in Zambezia and four on Sofala). The total number of recoveries now stands at 18,371 - which is 73.5 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has risen to 6,413.They are distributed as followed: Maputo city, 3,227 (50.3 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,036; Manica, 388; Sofala, 351; Zambezia, 275; Cabo Delgado, 224; Niassa, 217; Inhambane, 204; Nampula, 189; Gaza, 189; Tete, 113.