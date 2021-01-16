Mozambique: Nyusi Swears New CNE Members Into Office

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday swore into office the 17 members of the National Elections Commission (CNE).

Since the term of office of the CNE is six years, these 17 people will oversee the municipal elections scheduled for 2023, and the presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections of 2024.

The CNE is a deeply politicized body. Ten of its members are chosen by the political parties represented in the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic - five by the ruling Frelimo Party, four by the main opposition party, Renamo, and one by the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) - and seven are, in theory, from civil society organisations.

But nominations from civil society all pass through the filter of the parliamentary political parties. First, an ad-hoc parliamentary commission whittles down the names to a shortlist, and the Assembly plenary elects seven names from that list.

Addressing the swearing-in ceremony, Nyusi said CNE members should be guided by a culture of hard work. As key values of the CNE, he stressed independence, impartiality and self-esteem - these were essential if the public were to maintain confidence in the CNE.

He stressed that the new CNE members no longer represent political parties, but represent the nation. They should show "selfless dedication, without regard to political party affiliation".

They were now members of the same team, Nyusi continued, and should strive for brotherhood, professionalism and mutual assistance. He recommended constant dialogue, consensus in the management of election procedures, and permanent communication with all those involved in elections, without any form of political discrimination.

Wherever possible, he added, the CNE members should prioritise consensual decision, avoiding possible conflicts.

The President called for mechanisms to ensure transparency in elections. "If you make the necessary corrections", he told the CNE members, "you will be expressing unequivocally the constant concern of our State to provide responses adequate to each moment, through including suggestions and wisdom presented by various segments of society in search of the best solutions".

The regular holding of elections, said Nyusi, expresses the commitment of Mozambicans "to consolidate multi-party democracy and the culture of peace, tolerance, mutual respect and dialogue".