Tanzania: 15 Men Held Over Possession of Illegal Gold

16 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Happy Mollel, Simiyu

THE Police Force is holding 15 people for allegedly engaging in illegal sale of 9.2gm of gold in one of the guest houses in Bariadi District.

The gold was allegedly mined at Lubaga No 2 goldmine in the district.

Regional Police Commander (RPC) Richard Abwao told reporters on Thursday that the suspects were arrested last Wednesday at about 7:00pm.

"During patrol, the police found the 15 men doing such illegal business. The law requires selling and buying of gold to take place at special centres and, off course, there is a gold market at Lubinga Mine. All about this illegal was nothing but tax evasion. It is our main role to make sure the government doesn't lose revenue," said the RPC.

District Commissioner (DC) Festo Kiswaga hailed the police for the job well done, affirming that the accused would face legal action to serve as a lesson to other people engaging in such criminal acts.

Mr Kiswaga insisted that the government had set a gold market in Lubinga Mine, just to control illegal god sales, adding that: "But still some people are engaging in such dirty business. Let people abide by laws to avoid unnecessary punishment."

He said the District Defence and Security Committee usually come with new and modern techniques to control illegal mineral business and that no more penalties for the culprits, instead, whoever was caught would be taken to court to face economic sabotage charges.

"All security organs are at work day and night. We will continue hunting for and arresting the culprits. Let them stop this bad game because we have information on where illegal mineral businesses have been taking place. I ask for collaboration from good citizens here at the mine and beyond," insisted Mr Kiswaga.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.