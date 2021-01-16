Tunisia: Mechichi Announces Cabinet Reshuffle

16 January 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi announced at a press briefing Saturday in Kasbah a Cabinet reshuffle that involved eleven ministerial portfolios and suppressed a ministry and a secretariat of state.

Minister of Justice: Youssef Zouaghi

Minister of the Interior: Walid Dhahbi

Minister of State and Land Affairs: Abdellatif Missaoui

Minister of Local Affairs and Environment Chiheb Ben Ahmed

Minister of Health: Hedi Khairi

Minister of Industry and SMEs: Ridha Ben Mosbah

Minister of Energy and Mines: Sofien Ben Tounes

Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources: Oussama Khriji

Minister of Culture and Heritage Development: Youssef Ben Brahim

Minister of Vocational Training, Employment, Social Economy and Solidarity: Youssef Fennira

Minister of Youth and Sports: Zakaria Belkhoja

Mechichi highlighted the challenges the government will face in the next phase; the launch of economic reforms and the move towards upholding social justice and solidarity development between regions.

The reshuffle is intended to bring more efficiency and harmony to government action, while keeping the same logic, namely an independent team supported by a "political and parliamentary majority belt".

The cabinet team interacts positively with all components of the political class and national organisations and works in harmony with constitutional institutions, he further indicated.

As part of the reshuffle, it was decided to cancel the post of secretary of state for finance and the ministry in charge of relations with constitutional bodies and civil society and to attach the services of this department to the Prime Ministry.

This reshuffle followed an assessment of the government's performance and the level of coordination between its structures, Mechichi said.

"It stems from a willingness to work and bring achievements to the country, within respect for the Constitution, one of the achievements of the revolution of freedom and dignity whose anniversary we have just celebrated."

He added, "It is now time for this Revolution to guarantee us development and stability.

Stability does not mean the absence of disagreements. It implies the good management of the difference between institutions, within respect of the State and its laws."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.