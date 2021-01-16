Tanzania: Change Your Mindsets, Minister Tells Ttcl Staff

16 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nelly Mtema in Dodoma

MINISTER for Communications and Information Technology (ICT), Dr Faustine Ndugulile, has directed TTCL Corporation members of staff to change their mindsets to turn it into an outfit that operates commercially.

Officiating at TTCL regional managers' meeting yesterday, Dr Ndugulile urged them to be innovative and creative given the stiff competition environment in which the corporation operated.

He said TTCL Corporation must come up with strategies to capitalise on ongoing strategic projects, including serving them with reliable communications.

The minister said TTCL Corporation must be focused and choose their destination by fully utilising the digital economy and e-commerce.

"You must create an enabling environment to support the government to operate smoothly and enable members of the public to access government services easily through digital technology," said Dr Ndugulile.

He wanted the market and research departments within the corporation to come up with findings that would make TTCL to operate more efficiently while guided by innovations and accountability.

Dr Ndugulile further wanted the management to develop their business to meet the market and customer demand.

"You must compete with other telecommunications companies and come up with strategies that will assist you to reach that goal and have tangible results," he said.

He said company challenges must be well-addressed, insisting that marketing should match available products. He also instructed the management to cut down unnecessary expenditures should they want to excel.

Dr Ndugulile said they should also re-check their data centre expenses, which he said were not realistic, so that customers could benefit from best price internet packages.

Earlier, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Jim Yonazi, wanted to see a national telecommunications corporation serve the public with the highest degree of excellence.

For his part, TTCL Corporation Managing Director Waziri Kindamba said the company was on track as a lot of positive results had been attained although they had not reached the point of excellence.

He said they had consulted Malawi and Dubai so that they could sign contracts in the next coming months to further improve telecommunications infrastructures.

