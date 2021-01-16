Tanzania: Deputy PS Wary of School Rehabilitation Project

16 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

DEPUTY Permanent Secretary in the President Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Gelard Mwela has decried a rehabilitation project involving Kahororo Secondary School in Kagera Region.

Accordingly, he has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Kagera Regional Education Officer (REO) Juma Mhina and Bukoba Municipal Director Maurice Limbe to conduct a special audit and give him feedback.

He issued the directive yesterday during his tour of several secondary schools, including Rugambwa, Bukoba, Kahororo and Kashai - all in Bukoba Municipal Council.

Mr Mwela was irked by a report submitted to him by Kahororo Secondary School Headmaster Omary Ogambage, which showed that three dormitories were rehabilitated at 450m/-, surpassing the allocated budget of 150m/-.

According to the PS, each dormitory was to be rehabilitated at 80m/-, but the head master reported that each had cost 150m/-.

"Due to the over expenditure the municipal director and the REO should conduct a special audit and take disciplinary measures against those responsible for stealing funds. The government wants to see that Tanzanians get better social services, including health and education. I want to get feedback in seven days," he stressed.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Kagera Region on September 10, 2016, killing 17 people while several buildings, including schools and health facilities were damaged.

