Tanzania: Deputy PS Wary of School Rehabilitation Project

DEPUTY Permanent Secretary in the President Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Gelard Mwela has decried a rehabilitation project involving Kahororo Secondary School in Kagera Region.

Accordingly, he has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Kagera Regional Education Officer (REO) Juma Mhina and Bukoba Municipal Director Maurice Limbe to conduct a special audit and give him feedback.

He issued the directive yesterday during his tour of several secondary schools, including Rugambwa, Bukoba, Kahororo and Kashai - all in Bukoba Municipal Council.

Mr Mwela was irked by a report submitted to him by Kahororo Secondary School Headmaster Omary Ogambage, which showed that three dormitories were rehabilitated at 450m/-, surpassing the allocated budget of 150m/-.

According to the PS, each dormitory was to be rehabilitated at 80m/-, but the head master reported that each had cost 150m/-.

"Due to the over expenditure the municipal director and the REO should conduct a special audit and take disciplinary measures against those responsible for stealing funds. The government wants to see that Tanzanians get better social services, including health and education. I want to get feedback in seven days," he stressed.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Kagera Region on September 10, 2016, killing 17 people while several buildings, including schools and health facilities were damaged.