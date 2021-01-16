Tanzania: Mkosa Heads to Malawi to Serve Bravehearts

16 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

AFTER a year-long wait for the offer to serve the Malawian giants, Bravehearts, it has been confirmed that deal with the Tanzanian basketball star Amin Mkosa has now materialised.

Mkosa had landed a deal for a professional career with the Bravehearts early last year only to be delayed for a year due to coronavirus scare.

But the star Mkosa is due to start his new career this month as scheduled to head to Malawi next week.

Mkosa told the ' Daily News on Saturday' in the city yesterday that he has already signed a three-year contact with the team.

"I thank God that everything went well, we have already agreed to sign a three-year contract which, among others, includes scholarship for further sturdy in Malawi," he said.

He added during his tenure there he will pursue a Marketing degree while playing for the team. Mkosa added that it is a good deal and what he gears up is to pay the team good service for believing in him.

Mkosa also said it was a dream come true to play for Bravehearts and he is ready to offer them his services.

The Tanzanian has been signed to bolster Bravehearts squad ahead of their participation in the Fiba Africa club championship this year. Forward Mkosa joins the team from Power of Uganda.

During his long wait, Mkosa was given a chance to play Dar es Salaam-based Kurasini Heat last year and helped them to win Dar RBA League and National Basketball League (NBL).

He emerged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) during the tournament.

Bravehearts patron, Griffin Kalua was quoted by the Malawian 'Daily Times' as saying his teams are on a serious mission to conquer Africa, hence they need to sign

