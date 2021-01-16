Tanzania: T-20 Cricket Lions On Oval to Entertain Tamil Nadu

16 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

DC Gymkhana T-20 tournament resumes tomorrow at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana club oval commencing with a match between Lions Cricket Club and Tamil Nadu.

Lions who are group D leaders will look forward to extend their winning run after picking a convincing 79-run victory over Malabar Cricket Club last weekend.

Lions CC victory will widen its chances to sail to the quarter-final stage. They command group D with two points and 3.95 net run rate.

At the second place are Dar Gymkhana also with two points but slight inferior run rate of 2.90.

Tamil Nadu are third, they will be at the test tomorrow after suffering a seven-wicket loss to Dar Gymkhana over the weekend.

In case Tamil Nadu win, they will elevate to either of the two top places on the log. At the fourth place are Malabar Cricket Club, without a point similar to Tamil Nadu, but have inferior run rate of -3.95.

After the group D games, Upanga Sports Club will step on the pitch for the first time to face Dar Cricket Club who have already played group B their opening game.

Read the original article on Daily News.

