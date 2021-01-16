Zimbabwe: Judge Reserves Ruling On Dj Fantan's Bail Appeal

15 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

A HIGH Court judge Friday postponed a bail appeal made by popular entertainment promoters DJ Fantan, DJ Levels and Dammer.

The trio was last week convicted by Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti who sentenced them to six months in prison each for violating Covid-19 restrictions after they organised and held a New Year's eve all-night musical show at Matapi Flats in Mbare, Harare.

The event was attended by thousands of revellers who disregarded social distancing and the mandatory of wearing face masks in public places.

However, the trio appealed against both their conviction and sentence at the High Court, and Friday appeared before Justice Davison Foroma.

The judge reserved his ruling.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.