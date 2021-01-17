Gambia: Gam Housing CEO in Police Custody

Lamin Mboge, the Chief Executive Officer of Gam Housing Real Estate Company has been arrested by the police this evening.

CEO Mboge's arrest came after several Gam Housing customers reported him at various police stations and the police headquarters.

The complainants (his customers) alleged that Mboge has been collecting money from them knowing fully that he has no land to give them.

Foroyaa contacted the police PRO, who promised to provide us with the charges leveled against Mboge. We are monitoring the situation.

