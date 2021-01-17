Somalia: Qatar Envoy to Somalia Meets With Mogadishu Mayor

Governor of Benadir Region who also doubles up as the Mayor of Mogadishu Omar Mohamud Filish has met with Qatar envoy to Somalia Hassan Bin Hamsa.

The two leaders discussed the development of Qatari projects in the Benadir region and how to accelerate various Qatari projects in the capital.

"The Governor of Banadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu Omar Mohamud Filish has held talks with the Qatari Ambassador to Somalia in his office," the governor's office said.

The meeting was also attended by some of the Deputy Governors of the Banadir region.

The government of Qatar is one of the main supporters of the federal government of Somalia.

In 2017, Somalia and Qatar signed a development project worth $200 dollars to build two highways connecting Mogadishu to Afgoye and Jowhar which is nearing completion.