South Africa: All That Glitters - a Look Into Illicit Gold Networks

17 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

The Midas touch connecting South Africa to global smugglers, terrorists and Dubai's dubious gold industry.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

South Africa has surfaced as a key transit point for bullion smugglers wanting to channel the precious metal to and from one of the world's most prolific players in the gold industry - Dubai.

Piecing together a number of arrests that have led to local police and South African Revenue Service (SARS) investigations, conducted over several years, a picture emerges of just how much of a cog this country has become in illicit gold networks.

Indeed, over five years, five sets of arrests have been carried out at airports in South Africa and have involved travellers, flying either to or from Dubai, intercepted with gold bars.

A fresh investigation sparked at the start of this year may also reveal whether a smuggling syndicate possibly operating from Madagascar has been using the country as a conduit.

This all means that in addition to South Africa facing problems relating to illegal gold mining within its border, it must also deal with international smugglers operating in, and passing through, it.

Marcena Hunter, a senior analyst at the Global Initiative...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.