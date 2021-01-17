Malawi: Ekwendeni Move 2nd After Hammering Karonga Utd

From third position on Chilembwe Day after thumping Chitipa United 1-3, new comers Ekwendeni Hammers have moved up to the second position on the TNM Super League log table after inflicting more pain on hosts Karonga United on Saturday in a match that also ended 1-3.

The result sees the rookies registering three away consecutive wins enabling them to collect 9 points on the road and a total of 19 points from 9 games.

Leaders Silver Strikers also have 19 points from the same number of games but have scored 21 goals and let in 7 while Hammers have now scored 17 goals and let in 7 as well.

Meanwhile, experienced Karonga United coach, Dan Dzimkambani, says he would throw in the towel following poor run of results.

In the game, Zikani Kasambala scored a brace in the game while Mabuchi Msiska scored the other goal for Hammers. The only goal for Karonga United was scored by Crispin Mhango.

Karonga United supporters still came to Karonga Stadium despite a directive to have super league matches played behind closed doors, and spent the whole 90 minutes outside the stadium. They were heard shouting that coach Dzimkambani be immediately sacked because of the result.

Speaking to journalists after the match, Hammers coach, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, reiterated that his side was in the league for the first time to participate and enjoy top flight soccer and not to compete.

"It was a difficult game. It feels good to win away. I am happy that my players are following what we are telling them.

"Our aim this season is not to win the league. We are enjoying our debut season as participants and not as competitors. We don't look at the log table. It's people that remind us our position on the log table," remarked Mwafulirwa

He said they will encourage the players to keep on working hard and bring desirable results.