Nigeria: Ruth Usoro Sets New Triple Jump National Record

17 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Usoro jointly has the best indoor Triple jump distance in the world so far this year.

The year has started on a blistering note for Nigerian jumper Ruth Usoro as she has set a new National Record in Triple Jump.

Usoro on her very first attempt of the year at the Texas Tech Corky Classic landed a staggering triple jump distance of 14.28m.

This mark effectively eclipsed the previous feat of 13.76m achieved by Nkeiruka Domike 10 years ago.

Though Usoro was competing Indoors, her 14.28m mark even surpasses Chinonye Ohadugha's 14.21m Outdoor record set at the 2017 African Games in Algiers.

Usoro, a two-time All-American and two-time Big 12 Champion in her first season in Lubbock last season, now jointly has the best indoor Triple jump distance in the world so far this year.

ON HER FIRST JUMP⁉️

𝟰𝟲'-𝟭𝟬.𝟮𝟱" (𝟭𝟰.𝟮𝟴𝗺)

» Tied #1 in 🌍

» Nigerian record

» #2 NCAA history

» Facility record

» School record@UsoroRuth5 is unreal. pic.twitter.com/rGiVTzH0QP

- Texas Tech Track & Field (@TexasTechTF) January 16, 2021

It also counted as the second-farthest in NCAA history, behind only Georgia's Keturah Orji's 14.53m set in 2018.

Expectedly, Usoro's mark was an easy school record - by over two-and-a-half feet. It also counted as a facility record for the SPC.

Later on, Usoro went on to win the long jump with a mark of 6.51m - also a meet record.

While speaking on all her heroics, Usoro admitted it was even a surprise for her to hit the amazing marks she attained this early in the year.

"I was really surprised when I saw it," Usoro said, referencing her triple mark. "I wasn't expecting it at this time. It's so early. I am just very thankful to God right now." The Nigerian jumper told texastech.com after her heroics.

"Our jumps group has rated Ruth the undisputed best teammate on the planet," Texas Tech associate head coach James Thomas added. "It is fitting she is now amongst the very best performers in NCAA and Nigerian history. Moments like these allow all of us to feel unbelievably proud of her."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.