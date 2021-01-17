Nigerians in the NBA - Achiuwa, Okoro Post More Minutes in Covid-19 Disrupted Season

17 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jide Alaka

Nigerian rookies getting lots of playing time in the NBA

The continuing COVID-19 pandemic has led to some stars like Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, and Meyers Leonard, to miss out from the Miami Heat roster which has enabled 2020 draftee, Precious Achiuwa, get more minutes than planned after being drafted 20th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Achiuwa has totalled 110 minutes in the five games played and scored 46 points. The Heat have lost their last two matches - back-to-back defeats to the Philadelphia 76ers. He played the most minutes against the 76ers on Tuesday; 36 minutes in which he poured in 17 points.

Also, another Nigerian rookie in the NBA, Isaac Okoro, has been thrust into action by the Cleveland Cavaliers from the get go and the 19-year-old played his most minutes, 42, in Friday's 106-103 win over the New York Knicks. The 1.96m guard posted 13 points, two rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and two steals. In the five games, in which he has suited up, Okoro has accumulated 191 minutes of action for 48 points.

Daniel Oturu played seven minutes in the Los Angeles Clippers' 138-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday morning and scored four points. He also had four rebounds and contributed one assist, all in the fourth quarter. The 21-year-old was the 33rd overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, selected by the New York Knicks via the Minnesota Timberwolves but was acquired and signed by the Clippers on November 19, 2020.

Onyeka Okongwu was not able to make his NBA debut for the Atlanta Hawks against the Miami Heat on Wednesday because of COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. The 2.03m centre or forward was drafted as the No. 5 pick by the Hawks last November and subsequently signed for the Hawks.

